Running to Stay Healthy: Marshall University Marathon attracts runners nationwide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va, (WOWK) More than 1700 hundred people from 44 states had their running shoes on in Huntington on Sunday.



The 16th Annual Marshall University Marathon started early this morning at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.



Runners had the choice of running a 5K, half marathon, or a full marathon in the Downtown District from 20th Street to 14th Street West.



The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State ,who promotes the importance of health and fitness in the Tri-State area.



“They can feel so accomplished. A lot of them are running longer distances than they have ever run. Hanging out at the finish line is awesome. It is my favorite part of the day,’ said Kathleen Smith, race director MU Marathon.



Smith said anyone who participated in the race received a medal at the finish line, and she would like to thank the Huntington Police Department who had more than 40 officers protecting the roadways for runners Sunday.

