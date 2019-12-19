Saint Albans man aims to give popular building a tune up

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) A building with a rich history in the Kanawha Valley is getting an update.

The location is best known for housing Fret n’ Fiddle for many decades. When the property went up for sale pipe organ repairman and entreprenuer Chris Nagorka purchased the property that he is now calling the Saint Albans Music Building.

He’s doing extensive renovations making the building more functional and energy efficient.

“The big plan is to make the building a community hub for music. Lessons, instruments themselves, and performance, all of that,” Nagorka said.

As part of the project Nagorka reached out to former employees of Fret n’ Fiddle to encourage them to re-open. The new owners are now leasing space in the building and offering sales, repairs and more.