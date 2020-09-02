Salango, American Federation of Teachers criticize Gov. Justice’s school reopening timing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Democratic nominee for West Virginia Governor Ben Salango and leaders from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) say the state isn’t prepared to re-open schools September 8th as currently planned.

During a mid-morning news conference the Democratic challenger and the president of the local chapter of AFT say more information is needed prior to re-opening schools.

The news conference was part of AFT’s nationwide “Day of Action” during which they’re demanding safe school protocols acxross the nation ahead of resuming in-person education.

AFT-West Virginia president Fred Albert says union teachers across the state are worried about current plans, and also says there are inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment available for faculty and staff.

“Our teachers and service personnel miss their students,” says Albert. “We want to return to teaching and to learing, but it must be safe.”

Several schools in the region, especially in Ohio where schools re-opened 10-days ago, have re-opened to in-person teaching only to close days later as either students or staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, three West Virginia school districts won’t be playing football when games resume this week because the COVID-19 positive rate is too high to allow competition.

Governor Jim Justice was expected to update his re-opening plan at a news briefing scheduled for 12:30pm Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories