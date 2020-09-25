Salem, WV, Volunteer Fire Chief dies of COVID-19

SALEM, WV (WBOY)- Salem Fire Chief, Rick Todd, has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Salem Fire Department Chief Rick Todd

The Harrison and Doddridge County Offices of Emergency Management confirmed Chief Todd’s death on September 23 in a press release.

“Chief Todd was a well-known and respected Fire Chief and paramedic in the community and he will be missed by many,” the release stated.

Officials with the emergency management offices, the Harrison/Taylor E911, and the Central Communications Doddridge & Ritchie Counties911 all expressed their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Chief Todd.

“One of our leaders of our first responders,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “This was a hero, as all of our first responders are, but not only a hero but a leader. A leader of the heroes. So please keep this great man in your thoughts and prayers, and we thank him for his contribution to this state and all of the great people of this state.”

Local emergency service departments also expressed their condolences on social media, including Star City Fire and EMS.

The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department also extended their condolences to the Salem Fire Department on social media.

“It’s never easy losing such a valued member of our community. Thank you for your many years of service Chief Todd,” the Facebook post read.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.