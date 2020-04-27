Salvation Army helping people with pet food supplies during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Food pantries are overwhelmed with requests for help as people in the community struggle with lost wages and other burdens because of COVID-19. For many people animals are also a part of the family and right now finding money to care for their pets is a challenge.

“If they are having trouble feeding themselves they are having trouble feeding their pets and we don’t want to see either go hungry,” said Vandy Justice, social service worker for the Salvation Army.

The group noticed the need for pet food as more and more people were mentioning that they were having trouble purchasing food for their animals.

“It is not something we’ve typically done in the past because we typically just don’t have it or it is not donated to us,” Justice said. “People are surprised that we have it. They are relieved that we are able to help them with it.”

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association will be donating two pallets of dog and cat food later this week. Anyone needing the food is encouraged to call the Salvation Army ahead of time.

“We can have it ready and set aside with your name on it. That is the best way to go about it,” Justice said. “I think too we don’t want to see any pets given to the shelters or abandoned just because people can’t afford to feed them, so hopefully this helps and doesn’t put as much strain on the family for pet food.”

