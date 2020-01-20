Salvation Army opens its doors as warming center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Multiple agencies in the Capital City have come together to help provide a warm place for those in need to seek during the frigid weather.

The Salvation Army located at 301 Tennessee Avenue on Charleston’s West Side has opened its doors to provide shelter to those on the streets.

The City of Charleston, Charleston Police and Fire, the United Way of Central West Virginia, Kanawha Valley Collective, local churches and volunteers gathered on Friday, January 17th to launch the third warming center this winter season.

United Way of Central West Virginia Executive Director, Margaret O’Neal said, “you know, it is just not something we can live with to think that there will be people outside when it’s a single-digit wind chill factor, which is what we’re expecting tonight, later today and tonight. If you’ve never laid on concrete when it’s three degrees or five degrees, it’s unimaginable.”

The shelter will be open tonight through Monday morning, January 20th at 7 am and will reopen at 9 pm and close on Tuesday morning at 7 am. Food will be provided and organizers ask for donations.

Items they still need are paper towels, paper plates, silverware, cups, blankets and coats. All these items can be dropped off the Salvation Army.