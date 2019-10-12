Samuel Adams’ new beer is illegal in 15 states and contains 28% ABV

BOSTON, MASS (NEWS10) — Samuel Adams announced the release of its exclusive Utopias beer, a collection so unique, only 100 casks were made and it’s illegal in 15 states.

Each beer is barrel-aged and hand-bottled, the brewing company calls it “America’s most extreme beer.” It contains 28% alchohol by volume and it sells for $210 a bottle.

The beer is set to release to select locations on October 15.

While it is legal in New York State, the Utopias collection is illegal in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, or West Virginia. Meaning, it can’t be shipped or sold to those 15 states.

Officials said the beer is illegal because of its high 28% ABV content, compared to a standard Sam Adams Lager which only has 5% ABV.

