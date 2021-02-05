Saturday evening and Sunday morning snow is on the way

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This is a super weekend for a super game but the weather isn’t going to be all that super…just super messy for a bit! Okay, enough with the play on words.

Saturday evening will feature a storm system that will produce some rain showers initially, then it will transition into snow overnight and into early Sunday morning.

The trick is the warm, Gulf moisture that moves in from the south along with a *touch* of cold air from the north. It’s not enough to make this a great snow event, but enough to make it messy.

After it’s all said and done, there will be enough snow for some salt and brine treatment in the mountains of West Virginia along with some plow usage too.

About next week’s cold…this could be rough. Possibly the coldest air of the season for the middle and eastern parts of the country! Thursday through next weekend could be just bone chilling with highs over the weekend struggling to make it into the 20s at some point. We’ll have to monitor it, of course, but here’s a look at the map for Friday afternoon! That’s going to be rough with a wintry mix, then snow and the connection deep into Canada with fresh Arctic air!