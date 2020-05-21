FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 for a man who was dealing methamphetamine.
James Cosby, Jr., 53, of Scarbro, was sentenced to serve two to 10 years in prison by Chief Judge Paul Blake.
Cosby pleaded guilty on Feb. 20, 2020, to a charge of Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was arrested on May 8, 2017, after he sold meth in the Oak Hill, WV area to a person cooperating with law enforcement officers.
Cosby had previous felony drug convictions in 2006 and 2013.
The crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Fayette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Wedding venues, banquet halls in Ohio can reopen next month
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 30,167 cases, 1,836 deaths
- Scarbro man sentenced for dealing meth in Oak Hill
- West Virginia unemployment figures released
- More businesses including pools, indoor amusement, movie theaters receive reopening dates
- WV Gov. Justice to give daily update on reopening the Mountain State
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020
- Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
- 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled
- Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit