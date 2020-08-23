School bond passes in Cabell County

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A school bond to be used to fund multiple different projects passed after a special election in Cabell County on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The $87.5 million bond will replace the current bond that was voted on in 2006. The initial bond is set to expire early next year. Like the current bond, the new bond will remain in effect for 15 years.

The bond will be used to help with renovations and projects at the following sites:

Meadows Elementary – A new, replacement facility built on the current site or relocated to a new site.

Davis Creek Elementary – A new, replacement facility relocated to a new site.

Milton Elementary – A new, replacement facility on the existing site or a nearby site owned by the Board of Education.

Nichols Elementary – Renovations including, but not limited to, a safe school entrance, sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC.

Hite Saunders Elementary – Renovations including, but not limited to, a sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC.

Cabell Midland High School – Renovations including, but not limited to, safe school entrances.

Huntington High School – Renovations including, but not limited to, safe school entrances.

Cabell County Career Technology Center – Extensive renovations and expansion at the current site, or relocation of the center to a new site. Creation of spaces for additional CTE program offerings.

Early voting for the bond began on Friday, with the special election taking place Saturday.