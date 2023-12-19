LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No one was injured after a school bus roll-over crash in Logan County.

According to Logan County Schools and Logan County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, near the intersection of Mill Creek Road and Longfork Road in Logan County. Officials say no other vehicles were involved.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, dispatchers and LCS say, and the driver was not injured.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Logan Fire Department responded to the scene.