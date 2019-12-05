School challenges students to drink more water

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – Children at Alban Elementary in St. Albans are learning how the contents of the things they drink impact their health.

This September they launched a healthy competition between students and teachers to encourage everyone to drink more water.

“It is a good example for the students to learn from the teachers by showing them what to do not just telling them what to do,” said Physical Education teacher Dusty Herscher.

This is the latest in a series of steps at the elementary school to help students make better choices. Two years ago the school received a grant from Try This West Virginia which helped support the Rethink Your Drink campaign through the WVU Family Nutrition Program funded by SNAP education from the USDA.

Refillable water bottle stations make it easier for students to participate. It is common place at the school to see students carrying a water bottle.

The idea is that the benefits of the project will reach far beyond the walls of the school.

“That is all you see on tv, posters, advertisements the soft drinks and things like that,” Herscher said. “Water is always around but not advertised. It is good to promote a healthier lifestyle by drinking water.”