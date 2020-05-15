School holds parade to celebrate its 5th graders as they cross over into junior high

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The fifth graders of Pinch Elementary School were celebrated by faculty, parents, and staff on Thursday, May 14, 2020, to wish them luck as they graduate to middle school.

Pinch Elementary has two fifth-grade classes and a total of 56 fifth graders who will soon enter the doors of Elkview Middle School.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

More Stories