School leaders in Kanawha County look for creative ways to make learning from home easier

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) As many children throughout our region adjust to learning from home many parents are also struggling to overcome barriers with technology.

“I think it is overwhelming as a parent and a caretaker,” said Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools. “Everything about the time we are in is stressful and new technology is hard for all of us to learn.”

COVID-19 has made this school year unlike any other. Leaders at some Kanawha County Schools are hearing the cries for help from parents and reaching out with safety in mind.

“We have schools that are going out into communities and doing outside single events in neighborhoods where they walk parents through. We have principals that are recording individual messages related to Schoology that may be helpful,” Warner said.

Getting answers directly from someone is making it a little easier in some cases.

“So you can say ‘here is my device I’m going to hold it here and show you the problem I am having. Can you walk me through it’ and some of our schools are doing that both in person following safety precautions but also virtually,” she explained.

They’ve also put together several YouTube videos that go through the process screen by screen. The main issue so far is people using school issued iPads forgetting to take one key step.

“People are getting frustrated because they can’t get the Schoology app to work sometimes. They need to take a step backward and enable the home internet access on a device before they can launch the Schoology app or the Schoology site,” she explained. The step by step instructions and YouTube videos can be found here.

She said if you don’t get the answers you need from the website you can also call for more guidance.

If you can’t watch the videos on the website, there is also a 30 minute recorded video that airs on Suddenlink channel 17 on weekdays at both 7:16 a.m. and 7:16 p.m. and again on Sundays.

