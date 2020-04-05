Scioto County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported the first positive case of the Coronavirus,

No other information is available at this time regarding the case.

Health officials ask the public to hold off on contacting the health department regarding this case as they complete a thorough disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

Officials also urge residents not to panic and to continue to practice good social-distancing and frequent hand-washing.

The Ohio Department of Health updates their numbers daily online at 2 p.m.

