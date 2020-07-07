Scioto County confirms new cases of virus

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 for the area.

This brings the total to 47 total confirmed cases in the area as of 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The age range of the six new cases spans from the age of three to 81 years old, according to Scioto County Emergency Management.

