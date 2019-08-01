Scioto County couple back in court after baby found dead in well

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Daniel and Jessica Groves exchanged many words and looks before their pre-trial hearing Thursday in Scioto County court. Jessica groves even shed a few tears.

They pled not guilty to additional charges of receiving stolen property. Both face the original charges which include aggravated murder, kidnapping, and gross abuse of a corpse after their four-month-old baby, Dylan, was found dead, 30 feet down a Scioto County well back in June.

In July, Jessica Groves entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. she still awaits an evaluation. The court is also waiting on the final autopsy report from the coroner’s office.

It has yet to be determined if the groves will be tried together or separate. The final pre-trial date is set for the end of September with the jury trial scheduled to begin mid-October.

Since this incident advocates for Dylan have met with U.S. Senator Joe Uecker to create statewide legislation with firm requirements on what happens when a baby is born drug dependent. It will be called “Dylan’s Law.”