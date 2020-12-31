Scioto County COVID-19 update

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Health officials report 84 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County within the past 24 hours. The county has recorded a total of 4,243 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 87 more residents have recovered, bringing the total to 3,260 recoveries.

Over the course of the pandemic, 299 people from Scioto County have been hospitalized in connection with COVID-19.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. Throughout the pandemic, the Scioto County and Portsmouth health departments have reported 53 COVID-19 related deaths.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System, according to health officials.