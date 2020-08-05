Scioto County grandparents now face rape charges in death of 5-year-old girl

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The grandparents accused in the death of a 5-year-old girl now face additional charges.

Richard Greene, 46, and Sonya Greene, 38, of New Boston, were indicted by a Scioto County Grand Jury who added six counts of rape to the couple’s list of charges already including aggravated murder, assault and endangering a child

On July 9, police charged the Greenes with aggravated murder, three counts of felony assault and three counts of endangering a child.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Scioto County Children Services placed the victim and two other male siblings, ages 7 and 3 into the foster care of the Greenes. Police say the children lived in the home since approximately May 18.

Police say 5-year-old Annabell Greene suffered multiple injuries and bruising consistent with being physically abused.

Richard Greene was the biological grandfather to the child and Sonya Greene, a step-grandmother.

The Greenes are scheduled to appear in next in court on Aug. 13.

