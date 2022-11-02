SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted yesterday, November 1, from Scioto County Children Services that they had received information that a child had been sexually assaulted.

During the investigation, detectives were able to establish that the victim would have been 8 on the date of the reported assaults. Additional information was obtained that several small children were still living at the residence. Detectives and CPS then went to the residence in Lucasville that resulted in the suspect being detained without incident. Sheriff Thoroughman says that detectives also observed a female inside the home had a protection order against the suspect.

40-year-old John W. Smith was arrested and charged with two counts 1st degree rape, one count of violation of a protection order, and other charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman says this is still an ongoing investigation that could involve more victims with additional charges. Anyone with more information in this case should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740)-351-1091.