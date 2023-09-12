NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto County man is facing charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the investigation began Tuesday, Sept. 12, when the New Boston Police Department contacted the SCSO regarding a report of an alleged sexual assault of a minor. SCSO detectives and the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s Special Victim Unit then launched the investigation.

Thoroughman says the detectives spoke with the victim regarding the alleged assault, learning she was 13-years-old at the time it happened.

According to the SCSO, detectives then went to the suspect’s home to further investigate. Thoroughman says the suspect, identified as Andrew M. Evans, 22, of New Boston, was arrested as a result of that investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Evans is facing charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, as well as with a parole violation. Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges.

Evans is currently being held without bond and is set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to the sheriff’s office.