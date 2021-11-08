Scioto County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department are reporting three additional county residents have died in connection to COVID-19. The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now at 172.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male who died Oct. 5, a 57-year-old female who died Oct. 23 and a 61-year-old male who died Nov. 6.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 15 new cases for Friday, Nov. 5, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,752 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 370 are currently active.

The ODH says one more resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 843. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,210 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 171.28 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 32,219 county residents, or 42.78% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.