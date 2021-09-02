Scioto County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), 84 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Scioto County since last reported on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,474.

48 people have recovered in the county on Thursday, which brings the total number of recoveries to 7,226.

Two more people are in the hospital, which means that 647 total people in Scioto County have been hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak.

Scioto County Emergency Management says the community transmission level in the county is still HIGH.

28,329 people (or 37.61%) are fully vaccinated in Scioto County as of Thursday.