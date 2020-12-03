Scioto County reports another COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Today in Scioto County, health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19.

Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of an 88-year-old male, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 29.

Health officials also report 99 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County is now 2,400.

There are presumably 1,583 people who have recovered in the county, today adding 60 people. Six additional people were hospitalized today, creating a total of 194 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.