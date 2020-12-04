Scioto County reports another death due to COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Today in Scioto County, health officials say yet another person has died due to COVID-19.

Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirmed the death of a 65-year-old male, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 30.

Health officials also report 128 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County since the pandemic began is now 2,528.

There are presumably 1,636 people who have recovered in the county, today adding 53 people. Six additional people were hospitalized today, creating a total of 200 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.