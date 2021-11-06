Scioto County sees 27 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. These new cases bring the total number of cases – throughout the duration of the pandemic – to 11,732.

Officials report no new hospitalization for the county as of Saturday. That leaves the total number of stays at 841 people who have been hospitalized in connection to the virus during the outbreak. This number does not represent the total number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

There are now 32,188 (43%) people full vaccinated in the county.