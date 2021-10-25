Scioto County’s active COVID-19 cases drop below 500

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 14 new cases for Monday, Oct. 25 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,497 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 493 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 149 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says no additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 830. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,854 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 176.59 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 31,709 county residents, or 42.10% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.