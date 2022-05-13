SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Scioto County deputies are searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts and home burglaries in the Lucasville and McDermott area.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, Garry Shackart, attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road on May 12. They say that Shackart then left on foot and later took a truck from another driveway. The truck was located abandoned near a pay lake.

Deputies, along with detectives, searched several locations and found stolen property, including a stolen car.

Schackart, age 35, has several indictments for his arrest including two counts of burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, two counts of receiving stolen property, a felony of the 4th degree, grand theft auto, a felony of the 4th degree, and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (740)-354-7566.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Below are photos of Schackart and identifying tattoos.