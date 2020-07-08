Search underway for Cabin Creek man wanted on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A search is underway for a Cabin Creek man accused of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Deputies are actively looking for Bernard Shane Hendrick, 45, of Cabin Creek, WV.

Hendrick is charged with the felony offense of possession and distribution of child pornography.

A tip was forwarded to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged distribution of child pornography by Mr. Hendrick.

During an investigation, Troopers discovered Hendrick allegedly possessed child pornography.

Attempts to locate Hendrick have been unsuccessful. He is believed to be in the Chelyan or Cabin Creek areas of Kanawha County.

If you have information, call the Kanawha County Sheriff at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, or anonymously message them through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

