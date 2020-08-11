Search underway for missing Bluefield man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Bluefield.

Cornelius Lane was last seen yesterday. He was headed in an unknown direction of travel.

He is a black male 65 years of age, 5′ 11″, 140 pounds, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white lettering on the back, grey pants, white shoes.

If you see or know of the whereabouts of Cornelius Lane, you can call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 and select option 1. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website.

