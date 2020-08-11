Search underway for missing Bluefield man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Bluefield.
Cornelius Lane was last seen yesterday. He was headed in an unknown direction of travel.
He is a black male 65 years of age, 5′ 11″, 140 pounds, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white lettering on the back, grey pants, white shoes.
If you see or know of the whereabouts of Cornelius Lane, you can call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 and select option 1. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Biden selects running mate, expected to be revealed as early as today, reports say
- Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers climbs to 135
- Want some cereal with your coffee? Dunkin’ launching cereal line
- Perseid meteor shower to peak Tuesday night; here’s how to watch
- Gov. DeWine unveils education model for reopening schools
- 14-year-old contracts COVID-19, ‘I thought I was going to die’
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,095 new cases, 35 additional deaths reported
- WV AG: Egg supplier gouged consumers amid pandemic
- Ohio removed from New York’s travel advisory list