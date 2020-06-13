Search underway for missing Fayette County resident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a person missing by concerned family members.

Molvin (Michael) Arnold Greene, 46, of Montgomery, has not been in contact with relatives since February.

Greene suddenly quit his job in Smithers. He told people he had met someone online, according to deputies.

He also has deactivated all social media accounts and is believed the person he met online is from Cabell or Putnam County.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

