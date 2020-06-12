Search underway for missing Fayette County teenager

FAYETTE COUNTY WV (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

15- year-old Phillip Silas Wriston was last at his residence on April 19, 2020.

He has been spotted in the Oak Hill area recently. He may be with his biological mother.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

