Search underway for missing person last seen in Matewan

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen one month ago.
A search is underway for Garrett Scott Epling. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds with bown eyes
He was last seen one month ago in the Matewan area. Anyone with any information is urged to contact 304-235-8551.
