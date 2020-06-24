Search underway for missing Pikeville man

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Wesley Hook was last seen by his family on June 10, 2020 in Pikeville, Kentucky.

His clothing description is unknown. He was driving a 2008 White Chevrolet Impala with Kentucky License Plate number: 893-ZNB.

Hook has several tattoos including a peace tattoo on his neck and bull horns under his belly button.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (606) 766-5555.

