Search underway for missing woman in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing woman last seen in Marlinton.
Maryanna Lee Cogar, who also goes by Maryanna Thurston, was last seen at the Little General Store in Marlinton on July 14, 2020.
Anyone with any information should contact the Pocahontas County Sheriff Department at (304) 799-4445 or Pocahontas County 911 at (304) 799-4567.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gov. Dewine: All fairs to be limited to junior fairs only
- Restaurants & bars sue city of Columbus over 10 p.m. closure ordinance
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
- President Trump pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
- Detectives search for WV woman on arrest warrant
- National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday: 86,497 cases, 3,382 deaths, 61,056 recoveries reported
- Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26
- Steelers sign former Mountaineer Smallwood
- Columbus City Schools to open school year completely virtual