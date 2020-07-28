Search underway for missing woman in Pocahontas County

by: Casey Gentile

Posted: / Updated:

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing woman last seen in Marlinton.

Maryanna Lee Cogar, who also goes by Maryanna Thurston, was last seen at the Little General Store in Marlinton on July 14, 2020.

Anyone with any information should contact the Pocahontas County Sheriff Department at (304) 799-4445 or Pocahontas County 911 at (304) 799-4567.

