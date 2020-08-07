Search underway for robber in Randolph County

BEVERLY, WV — The Randolph County Sheriff’s office is investigating a robbery at the Beverly Branch of Citizens Bank of West Virginia.

According to Randolph County Sheriff, Mark Brady, the robbery occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the bank.

As pictured in the capture of surveillance video below; the robber in question is a white male and was wearing a black baseball cap with a white or light colored Under Armour logo, a black facemask, sunglasses, a yellow safety vest with orange and reflective stripes, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Sheriff Brady emphasized that the robber was armed at the time of the robbery and that if spotted, no one should approach them and to immediately call 911.





Sheriff Brady stated that a vehicle of interest is a 2007-2013 Chevrolet crew cap pickup truck, burgundy in color, with tow mirrors, black fender flares and a black or missing Chevrolet emblem on the front grill.

Vehicle in Question

The West Virginia State Police, Elkins Police Department and Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is being advised to call the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 636-2111 and at (304) 636-2000 when it is after hours or on the weekends.

Tips can also be emailed by clicking here.

