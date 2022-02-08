Season change alert: Here’s what you need to know about Spring

(WOWK) – As of February 9th, we have 40 days until the first day of Spring! March 20th marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the spring season.

The Vernal Equinox is March 20th which is one day later than last year. 2021 was one of the longest springs in a number of years. Spring hadn’t sprung that early since 1896.

The word equinox comes from the Latin words for “equal night”—aequus (equal) and nox (night).

On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world.

The middle of those periods will fall at 11:50 am Eastern time this year.

With the equinox, enjoy an increasing amount of sunlight hours, with earlier dawns and later sunsets!