Second arrest in arson and murder; one suspect still at large

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – A second man has been arrested in connection with a Williamson arson and murder investigation.
Williamson Police Department has arrested Charles “Chuck” Jarvis for his alleged involvement in the arson and murder. The fire occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Williamson, WV.
It is believed the person was murdered before the fire, and the fire was then set to hide the original crime. One arrest has already been made.
A warrant is still out for another individual thought to be involved.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Williamson Police Department, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, or the Williamson Fire Department.
