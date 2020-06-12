Second COVID-19 related death reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County has reported its second COVID-19 related death.

The Mingo County Health Department said today a 73-year-old retired man died while being treated at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

County health officials said the man was first reported positive by the health department on May 27, 2020. This was the county’s fifth positive virus case.

The county has tested 1,100 people with 12 total COVID-19 cases, of which nine are positive cases and three probable cases.

There are 1,088 negative cases, six people have recovered, and the county has had two COVID-19 related deaths. There are currently four active cases in the county.

