Second semi crash closes another portion of Route 35 in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Another crash is causing major delays on Route 35. The highway is closed in Jackson County, Ohio at the State Route 32 interchange due to another overturned semi rollover.

Crews are expecting the highway to be closed in this location for most of the night. Motorists are being detoured on Route 327 AND Route 32.

