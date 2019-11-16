Secure WV conference opens up conversation on Russian election meddling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 10th annual Secure WV began Friday and brought in some special speakers to educate and spread awareness about cyber hackers.

This conference is one of the larger regional conferences and attracts information security professionals, enthusiasts, and nationally known Infosec leaders to teach and speak about advanced Information Security topics.

One of the special speakers included Secretary of State Mac Warner who spoke to West Virginia’s 304 Geeks about how Russia has tried to influence U.S. elections. He believes the people who attend the conference can help spread awareness on how to protect yourself from being influenced in a Russian scam.

“They are the ones who know how to fight this and combat this”, says Secretary Warner, “But they also can alert the public as to what they can be doing to protect themselves, their companies, and society from this meddling”.

Cyber security experts were excited to hear Secretary Warner’s key points on how to protect yourself against falling into Russian scams.

“Everyone is touched by cyber security by carrying phones in our pockets that have more computing power than putting men on the moon so all those devices are attackable”, says cyber security professor Bill Gardner.

While the focus was on Russian meddling, Secretary Warner wanted to educate the public on other hacking techniques that are out there.

“West Virginia is on the front line of not only educating people here in West Virginia, but throughout the United States about this threat”, exclaims Secretary Warner.

The Secure WV conference will continue to run through Sunday.