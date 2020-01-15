Security guard hero saves sexual assault victim

“I noticed him in the back with a minor. I noticed the age difference right away. And obviously, I knew there something was wrong.” said security guard Christopher Gomez.



Christopher Gomez was on patrol, behind a shopping center on Capitol Expressway in San Jose when he saw 70-year-old Tuan Nguyen get into the backseat of his mini-van, to Gomez, it seemed odd, and his instincts told him to investigate, but even he was surprised to find a young girl the backseat.



“When I asked her what her age was, she said she was 13. I asked, ‘You OK?’ She just gave me a blank stare and she just said, ‘No.” said Gomez.

“In that shopping center, there is armed security that patrols. Just FYI.”

Gomez is a state-certified security guard, he has handcuffs and is licensed to carry a gun, and after stumbling upon the alleged sexual assault in progress and he wasn’t shy about using them.

“I told him you need to step out of the vehicle. He refused. That’s when I drew my weapon and had him step out of the vehicle. He came out.” Christopher Gomez, Security Guard

Gomez also noted, “She was in shock — definitely in shock. She wasn’t in the right state of mind. After she got out of the vehicle is when she kind of lost it.”