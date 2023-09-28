(WJW) – Keep an eye out.
An invasive insect has been spotted in the Dayton area for the first time and experts are asking the public if you see one — report it.
According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that threatens boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.
Boxwood is an important decorative shrub and is one that is a valuable part of Ohio’s nursery economy, explain experts.
Officials say the box tree moth was first spotted in Ohio in June near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties. The invasive bug was also detected in Warren and Butler Counties. Now, a sighting has been confirmed in Montgomery County, according to a release from the ODA.
The box tree moth is different than the spotted lanternfly, which is another invasive insect that has made headlines in Ohio recently.
Here is what you can do to help stop this pest:
- Familiarize yourself with the insect’s appearance and signs of damage on boxwood shrubs.
- Check any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages.
- If you find any signs of infestation, take a picture, and report it.
- Note: Signs of feeding include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant.
If you see one, CLICK HERE to report it.