Semi overturns near Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A semi has overturned near the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County. The accident is causing major delays in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Deputies have opened one lane of Route 35 to allow traffic to move slowly. However emergency management services say the road will close temporarily as they load the semi onto a tow truck.

