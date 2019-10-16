PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A semi has overturned near the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County. The accident is causing major delays in the area. No injuries have been reported.
Deputies have opened one lane of Route 35 to allow traffic to move slowly. However emergency management services say the road will close temporarily as they load the semi onto a tow truck.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- New resort makes Wayne County a vacation destination
- Semi overturns near Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County
- Students attend the Charleston PD’s annual “Powerama”
- Governor Justice unveils Jobs & Hope WV program
- Trump tweets support for Kentucky governor in election
- New study: Opioid crisis cost US economy $631B over 4 years
- Disturbing new details in Clarksburg VA Hospital deaths
- Cabell County corn maze may close after this year
- Charleston begins abandoned home demolition
- WVU fraternity charter revoked because of alcohol-related violations