SCOTT DEPOT, WV. (WOWK) – Putnam County Dispatch tells 13 News a semi-rollover has caused all Eastbound lanes to be shutdown on I-64 near mile marker 43.

Dispatch says the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One westbound lane is open, but there is major traffic backup.

Dispatch says DOH is on the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to post updates.