COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South to Interstate 70 West to close for several hours but have since reopened.

Columbus is forecasted to get one to three inches of snow overnight Wednesday. For the latest forecast, click here.