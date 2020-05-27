Sen. Manchin, Capito ask President Trump to award Medal of Freedom to veteran

Washington, DC (WOWK) – Today U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, have asked President Trump to award Hershel “Woody” Williams, Marine Veteran, West Virginia native, and Medal of Honor recipient, the Medal of Freedom.

Manchin and Moore were joined by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS, in asking Trump to spotlight Williams’ work through the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. The foundation advocates for Gold Star families while educating young Americans.

We are honored to write to you on behalf of all generations of patriotic Americans to recommend Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This great distinction is reserved for Americans who have made an especially meritorious contribution to the United States. We believe Woody Williams, who has dedicated his entire life to service to our country, is eminently deserving of this honor. The example that he set during and after the military is truly deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor. Joint statement from Joe Manchin, D-WV, Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS

