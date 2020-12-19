Coronavirus Updates
Sen. Manchin receives COVID-19 vaccine

by: Ashley Haycraft

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Machin released the following statement:

“The attending physician’s office notified all Senators that we are to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to maintain continuity of government. Following this guidance, I received the vaccine this morning from the attending physician in Washington and am feeling well. In addition to receiving the vaccine, I will continue following the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible. This vaccination is an important step towards defeating this virus and I encourage all West Virginians to receive it when it becomes available in your area…But we are not out of the woods yet. I urge Congressional leadership to finalize a COVID-19 emergency relief package to provide Americans with the urgent support they desperately need to  I urge Congressional leadership to finalize a COVID-19 emergency relief package to provide Americans with the urgent support they desperately need to make it through the next few months. As leadership continues to negotiate I encourage them to include the bipartisan, bicameral agreement we shared earlier this week in the final package.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – WV)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

