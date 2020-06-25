Sen. Manchin released statement about Dr. Slemp’s resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, released a statement on Thursday, June 25, 2020, about the resignation of the State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp.

“I want to thank Dr. Slemp for her longtime commitment to our state. In my work with Dr. Slemp I have always found her to be knowledgeable, helpful and professional. When I served as Governor she was a trusted advisor as we navigated the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and prepared relocation sites at Camp Dawson. She also played an important role in revamping the Center for Threat Preparedness so West Virginia was ready when a crisis like this pandemic hit. I wish Dr. Slemp well and all the best in her next chapter.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

