WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, released a statement on Thursday, June 25, 2020, about the resignation of the State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp.
“I want to thank Dr. Slemp for her longtime commitment to our state. In my work with Dr. Slemp I have always found her to be knowledgeable, helpful and professional. When I served as Governor she was a trusted advisor as we navigated the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and prepared relocation sites at Camp Dawson. She also played an important role in revamping the Center for Threat Preparedness so West Virginia was ready when a crisis like this pandemic hit. I wish Dr. Slemp well and all the best in her next chapter.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 47,651 cases, 2,772 deaths
- ‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
- Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus relief payments to dead people
- Gov. Abbott: Texas reopening plans paused
- Densest Saharan dust in decades bringing hazy and colorful skies to Gulf coast states
- Sen. Manchin released statement about Dr. Slemp’s resignation
- Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks
- Disney World to re-theme Splash Mountain as ‘Princess and the Frog’ ride
- Supporters, protesters gather in Youngstown, hoping to catch eye of Vice President Pence
- Kentucky organizations receive donations for COVID-19 relief assistance