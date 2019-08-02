Sen. Manchin weighs in on success of World Scout Jamboree

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is calling the 24th World Scout jamboree a success.

“For the past two weeks, the eyes of the world were on West Virginia. Our state was the perfect place for the World Scout Jamboree. In keeping with the theme of this year’s Jamboree, West Virginia truly was able to “unlock a new world” for over 60,000 Scouts, volunteers, Scout leaders and support staff who came to our great state,” said Senator Manchin.

Scouts and leaders from all over the world took part in the first World Scout Jamboree to be held in the United States since 1967.

“One of the proudest moments at the Jamboree was when everyone who attended, joined together in singing “Country Roads” and celebrated the wild, wonderful and beautiful state of West Virginia.”

More than 45,000 scouts from more than 160 countries took part in the event held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.